Sct’d rain & storms the next 2 days

SUMMARY: Showers and storms will remain a possibility through Friday as an area of low pressure swings through the region. Dry and sunny weather is slated to build in for the weekend and early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a continuing chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms each day with the chance of rain about 40-50%. A few locally strong storms can’t be totally ruled out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows stay in the 60s.

WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A nice drying trend takes over as a big area of high pressure sets up across the East Coast. Expect seasonably warm highs in the 80s under mainly sunny skies. Comfortable lows in the 50s are likely during the weekend with 60s returning next week.

