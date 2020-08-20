Sct’d storms continue, watching the tropics closely

SUMMARY: Scattered showers and storms are likely through Saturday with lower rain chances Sunday and Monday. We’re watching 2 tropical systems, one in the Caribbean, and another in the open Atlantic. Both could impact areas along the Gulf Coast by early next week. Be sure to stay with us for updates on any impacts that could occur here.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds SE 0-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Most of them will occur from late morning through the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s with winds SE 3-7 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with a chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Party cloudy with a 40% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows near 70 Saturday night.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Overall quiet with a mix of sun & clouds. A few spotty showers or t-showers can’t be totally ruled out but the rain chance is just 20%. Highs in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: The forecast for our area Tuesday & Wednesday is going to be highly dependent on where the two tropical systems end up. We may end up having showers, storms, and heavy rain OR much drier and warmer weather. Thankfully we have many days to keep watching and updating the forecast so stay tuned.

