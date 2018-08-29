Sct’d Storms Next 2 Days, Warm Holiday Weekend

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Most of the showers and storms that popped will fade away during the evening but a few may linger on into the overnight hours. Lows should be in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: There is a 50-60% chance of showers and storms. Some folks may get a heavy downpour while others miss out. Highs in the 80s are more likely due to the increased cloud cover but some spots may get into the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances dip back to about 30%. We’ll hope for the best for high school football. In this pattern a good majority of whatever develops during the day will fizzle during the evening hours. Highs look to be around 90.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: Typical late summer weather is looking more and more likely for the long Labor Day weekend and beyond. We’re expecting highs in the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, and just a 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms each day. Higher odds of rain will exist to our south closer to the Gulf Coast so consider that if your plans take you that way.

