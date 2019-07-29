MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms are possible but the rain chance is 20-30% or less. Lows bottom out in the lower 70s with light southwesterly winds 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY: A weak cold front will move into the region and it will help spark a few showers and storms. The rain chance is 50%. A few storms may produce locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty breezes. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s with southwesterly winds 5-10 mph.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers may continue but a fairly quiet night is expected. Lows dip to around 70.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: High pressure tries to nudge in from the north. Rain chances lowers to 20-30% but we can’t totally rule out a few showers and storms during this time. Highs look to be around 90 with lows ranging from the mid 60s to around 70.

WEEKEND: A return to standard pop-up showers and storms is likely. At this point we’ll just keep the chance of rain each day at 30%. Seasonably warm highs around 90 continue.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram