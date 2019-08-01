THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the lower 90s. A spotty shower or storm is possible but the chance of rain is 20% or less. Northeasterly winds 3-7 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows near 70 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Rain chances go up to 40-50% and that may keep highs mainly in the upper 80s. Some folks may get a good soaking while others may miss out entirely.

NEXT WEEK: Seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s look to continue. Daily rain chances in the 20-30% rain stick around.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram