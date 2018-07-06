The search for Victoria Hudson continues

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s now been more than 24 hours since anyone has heard from 23-year-old Victoria Hudson.

On her way home early Thursday morning from a barbecue, she apparently got lost. Her jeep is in a ditch, way off a main road in Clay County.

She called 911 twice. She also called her mom.

But the signal went dark at 7:30 Thursday morning.

At this time Law enforcement has more questions than answers about what happened to Victoria Hudson.

How did her vehicle end up a mile deep on private property? Where could she be now, but most importantly will she be found unharmed?

Sheriffs deputies, special teams and volunteers are intensifying the search for Hudson.

Her vehicle was found in a ditch way off the main road in Clay County. There’s still no sign of Victoria.

“We actually started the grid search. We’ve got probably anywhere from 40 to 60 volunteers at one time. There’s been a good many volunteers that have come through signing in to go assist,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Scott says they need as much help as they possibly can get with the conditions they are up against.

“It’s very difficult terrain we’re dealing with. We’ve got creeks, we’ve got ditches, we’ve got cut over forest. So, it’s making it very difficult for the searchers. It’s taking more time to cover areas then on top of that, we’re dealing with the weather which is extreme heat. So, I’m having to try and watch and monitor are people out here make sure we keep water and stuff for them. And we’ve had a lot of donations from we really appreciate it,” said Scott.

Scott says the grid search is necessary now to try to find any clues that may lead to finding Hudson.

“You’re not just looking for a human being you’re looking for signs pieces of clothing you’re looking for footprints you knows things that you really have to walk and look and take your time to do we hit the high spots yesterday hoping for the best but today these guys are coming in here and they’re experts at what they do,” Scott explained.

Deputies are leaving no rock unturned and sparing no resource until they have answers to the question. What happened to Victoria Hudson.

“We’re monitoring social media and friends of hers just by chance that she is out somewhere and anyone who’s had contact with her in the last 24 hours were asking that you please contact local law-enforcement,” said Scott.

The West Point Police Department, the Clay County Emergency management agency, area Fire and rescue teams and the highly specialized Mississippi Task Force are all assisting in this search.