Seasonable weekend, wetter early next week

FRIDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds and quiet conditions are likely. Look for lows generally in the upper 60s with light wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy weather is on track but we can’t rule out a few spotty shower or storms; however, we’re going to keep the rain chance at just 20%. Seasonably warm highs in the low 90s appear likes. Winds will continue from the north between 5 and 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Another partly cloudy day is likely with just a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs stay in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Rain and storm chances go up to around 40%. Plan on highs around 90.

TUESDAY: A cold front and a strong upper level trough of lower pressure are on track to produce a good chance of rain and storms around the region. We’re forecasting an 80% chance right now. Locally heavy rain is possible in addition to a few strong/severe storms but details still need to be worked out. Unseasonably cool highs in the low 80s may be the best we can do.

