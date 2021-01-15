Seasonably cool weekend ahead

By
Keith Gibson
-
0
2

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. An isolated shower or snow shower is possible across far northeast Mississippi.  Lows around 30. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds.  Highs in the 40s.  Breezy westerly winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT:  A few clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower can’t be totally ruled out.  Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with showers possible.  Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:  Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain are likely. Some could be heavy. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App 