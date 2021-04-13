Sec. of State Michael Watson responds to criticism over recent comments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is facing criticism over recent comments on voter registration.

Tuesday, Watson spoke to the Lowndes County Republican Women at a luncheon at Lion Hills.

- Advertisement -

During the event, he spoke on matters involving this past legislative session and what’s to come in future sessions.

He also touched on the backlash he received from last week’s comments on college students and whether or not they should be automatically registered to vote.

During an interview with WLOX, Watson said “think about all these woke college university students now who would automatically be registered to vote, whether they wanted to or not.”

When asked about the comments, Watson had this to say:

“The point was how and why that can be dangerous to Mississippi, dangerous to folks across the country. Again, we always talk about having an informed voter and that was the heart and the intent of the message, making sure that Mississippians, as well as voters across the country, understood who you are voting for,” said Watson.

Watson later admitted to WLOX that he probably could have found a better way to word his thoughts about automatic voter registration.