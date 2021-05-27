Sec. of State Watson will not appeal Initiative 65 ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – After thorough consideration, Mississippi Secretary of State, Michael Watson, will not petition the State Supreme Court to rehear its decision regarding Initiation 65.

Watson said he believes the appeal will be unsuccessful after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down the medical marijuana ballot measure.

Watson believes an appeal would provide false hope to Mississippians and waste taxpayer dollars.

Instead, he’s asking Governor Reeves to call a special session with legislators.

Watson said lawmakers should address the medical marijuana issue as well as take steps to prevent possible legal challenges to Voter ID and Eminent Domain laws.

Watson said lawmakers should do their best to honor decisions made at the ballot box.

See Watson’s full statement below: