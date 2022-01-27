Second person arrested in connection to Columbus car wash shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the second person arrested in connection with an east Columbus shooting.

21-year-old Jasmine Spires is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

The Flora woman’s bond has not been set.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Three people were shot at a carwash on Alabama Street this past Sunday.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says that 21-year-old Braylin Christopher Edinburgh turned himself in last night.

The shooting remains under investigation.