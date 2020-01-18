Second sinkhole identified near Oktibbeha County Lake dam

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second sinkhole has been identified near the Oktibbeha County Lake.

This is in addition to the sinkhole found Friday afternoon.

Oktibbeha County engineer Clyde Pritchard said there were no changes to the mudslide near the sink holes.

The area continues to be monitored.

Oktibbeha County EMA Director Kristen Campanella said six additional pumps were installed Friday night to help draw water out of the lake.

About 50,000 gallons of water are being pumped out of the lake per minute.

Engineers said the lake needs to be lowered about five feet to get out of the danger zone.

Water has gone down more than a foot since Friday.

County EMA is coordinating with the Oktibbeha County Volunteer Fire Departments to assist with sandbagging efforts to create a diversion to alleviate the progression of the slide on the dam.

County Lake Road has been closed off until further notice.

The Red Cross shelter remains open for residents of the affected area. It’s located at the First Baptist Church Outreach Center in Starkville.

This is a pet free shelter. Oktibbeha County Humane Society will board pets for any evacuees from the affected area.