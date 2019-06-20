Secretary Of State Candidate Puts Priority On Ensuring Only U S Citizens Are On Voter Rolls

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A state senator from Pascagoula who is running for Secretary of State says his conservative values make him the candidate for the job.

Michael Watson was guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Lee County Republican Women’s Club. Watson touted his background as an attorney, and his conservative voting record while in the state Senate representing District 51 as qualifications for the position.

Watson says one of the main issues is making sure only U S citizens vote in elections.

“What we’ve seen over the past eight to twelve months, what’s going on in Texas, California and other states, illegal immigrants are showing up on voter rolls, it’s an issue we want to address here in Mississippi, make sure that’s taken care of,” Watson said.

Watson also favors moving the Department of Motor Vehicles from the Department of Public Safety to the Secretary of State’s Office. He faces Sam Britton in the GOP primary August sixth.