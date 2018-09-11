Secretary Of State Talks About Importance Of Voting To Students

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Students at two Tupelo schools got a civics lesson from Mississippi’s Secretary of State.

Delbert Hosemann visited fourth graders at Lawhon Elementary, talking about the importance of voting. The Secretary of State is spearheading an initiative called “Promote the Vote.”

That project allows students to hold mock elections, and also features an art and essay contest about the importance of voting.

Hosemann also had a special challenge for the youngsters.

“I’m also going to encourage them today to ask their moms and dads, who are you voting for.? Don’t come home and put your feet under the kitchen table on election night without casting a ballot, so I’m kind of working systemically from the ground up here. It’s been successful, the kids are excited,” Hosemann said.

The mock elections will take place throughout the month of October. Students will vote for senate and congressional seats. Winners in the Promote the Vote contest will get to visit the State Capitol early next year. Hosemann also visited Tupelo Middle School.