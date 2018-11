OXFORD, Miss.(WCBI) – The Secretary of Veteran Affairs makes a stop at Ole Miss.

Robert Wilkie visited the student military veterans and a leadership class while on campus.

The Secretary has strong ties to the Magnolia State. His great-great-grandmother Lucy Somerville was the first woman elected to the state’s legislature.

Wilkie served as counsel and adviser on international security affairs to former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott while he was serving in Congress.