Security personnel now at every campus in Lee County School District

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – A new school year means there are security personnel on every campus in the Lee County School District. It’s part of an effort by the district to be more proactive when it comes to school safety.

Deputy Thomas Adams has been getting familiar with the layout of Shannon High School, and is also introducing himself to students.

This is the second day on the job for Deputy Adams, who is one of four new school resource officers for the Lee County School District.

Adams was in law enforcement for more than 10 years before working with Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

“Wanted to get back in it full time, full-time law enforcement, good opportunity for me to do that, change of pace of course,” said Deputy Adams.

Earlier this year, the Lee County School District approved a plan that would put security personnel on every campus.

Along with the four new school resource officers, there are also four school safety officers.

Sergeant Ronnie Bugg oversees the security team.

“A school resource officer is a certified law officer, arrest powers, all powers of law enforcement. School safety officer is non-law officer, their job is to make sure everything is safe, doors locked, everything okay. If there’s a problem they will have a school resource officer to contact,” Sgt. Bugg said.

School resource officers will tell you it’s more than just having a presence on campus, it’s about building important relationships with students.

“That way, they will trust me, and know I’m not just here to arrest somebody, or whatever, I’m a person just like they are and I’m here to be here for them, they got any questions, or need assistance at home or anything like that , that’s what I’m here for, to listen to them,” said Deputy Adams.

Although the school resource officers are employees of the sheriff’s department, their salaries are paid using funds provided by the school district. Grants also helped pay for the additional safety officers.

The district has also added more electronic door locking systems, along with better security cameras throughout its campuses as part of an increased focus on safety.