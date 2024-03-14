Senate Bill 2715: Scheduled for reconsideration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Senate Bill 2715. That’s the bill that essentially determines the fate of The W. It’s not dead but it’s not necessarily alive either. WCBI spoke with MUW President Nora Miller about why alumni support is so important in this pivotal moment for the university.

“We are in the midst of the recruitment cycle. This is the time of the year when high school students are going to go to college and having this uncertainty is really not good for us or for MSMS. Because those high school students are deciding whether they are going to go away to school or not. So, we really want this to be put to bed,” said Miller.

The bill came as a surprise to the university’s administration, as no warning was given before the law was proposed.

This proposal came after two failed name changes by MUW.

Now, the legislation has been placed back on the docket under a Motion to Reconsider. That means the bill, which is now a feasibility study, could come back to the floor at any time between now and Monday.

“People in the community, alumni, and friends, if they could just reach out to legislators and let them know how important having this university and MSMS right here in our midst how important it is. We are the fourth largest employer in this area and we have so many things that we have to offer the community as far as cultural events and sporting events. All kinds of things are available to the public free of charge. And so, we’re a vital part of this community,” said Miller.

We will keep you updated as the future of The W is yet to be determined.

