The September Sizzle Continues

Summary: Unseasonably hot September weather is here to stay. It will be a bit cooler by the weekend but we’re still looking at mainly above average conditions for the foreseeable future. Rain chances remain quite slim although a few scattered storms are possible on Thursday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows around 70.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Upper 60s for lows Thursday night.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. While a stray shower or storm is possible we don’t expect much activity in our area. Lows will be cooler, mainly in the mid 60s. High school football Friday night looks OK as does the college games on Saturday.

