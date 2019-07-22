Several Area Educators Come Out For 2nd Annual Teacher Trivia

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Usually it’s the teachers who are asking the tough questions.

However, on Monday night in Starkville, it was the other way around.

- Advertisement -

More than a dozen area teachers put their brains to the test as they competed in the 2nd Annual Teacher Trivia.

The event helps give teachers a hand with classroom expenses.

As part of the event, each teacher received a monetary gift that they can spend for their classroom.

It’s common for teachers to have to spend money out of their own pockets for supplies, that’s why they say events like this one go a long way.

“It’s not uncommon at all for us to need something today,” said Kyle Doolittle, an 8th grade teacher at Winona Secondary School. “A lot of times we needed this yesterday, right now, so having some money available from an organization like Modern Woodman really helps us out because we can go out and get what we need right now for a student that needs it right now.”

“There are so many things that people think that the school district just gives us, but there are so many things like the nap mat,” said Emily Willers, Kindergarten Teacher at Sudduth Elementary School. “A lot of kids don’t come in with a nap mat, and we don’t think that it’s a big deal because they’re only like 10 bucks at Walmart, but for some families that is a big deal. I want all of my kids to be able to have a nap mat at nap time, so 10 bucks adds up quickly when we have 21 kids in our classroom.”

Monday’s Teacher Trivia was sponsored by Modern Woodman.

During the event, the organization also recognized six individuals as Hometown Heroes for all of their services and hard work in the community.