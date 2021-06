NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several incumbents were defeated across the viewing area last night.

Mayors in Brooksville, Ackerman, Amory, Winona, and Eupora were all defeated.

Okolona will also have a new mayor after the incumbent was defeated in the primary.

Meanwhile, mayors in Tupelo, West Point, Smithville, and Macon decided not to run again.

These are all unofficial results. The election must be certified with the Secretary of State’s office by June 18th.