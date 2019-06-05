Several Rounds Of Rain Through The Week

TODAY: Off and on showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder through the day. Most spots see at least some rain at some point today. Highs in the upper 80s with a southwest wind around 5-15 mph. Overnight tonight, showers continue. Lows drop down to around 70°.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Multiple waves of showers and storms will push through the area through the end of the week due to a combination of an upper level disturbance and deep tropical moisture. This could lead to heavy rain at times that could produce some minor flooding. Rainfall totals from Wednesday to Saturday will generally be around 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts. The additional rain and cloud cover as well as the upper level low will keep high temperatures a good bit below average, in the low 80s through the end of the week.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms kick off next week, but the rain won’t be quite as heavy or widespread. High temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday.