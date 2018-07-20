Severe storms possible tonight, less active weekend

TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms are possible as an upper disturbance teams up with unusually strong mid level winds. The end result may be a complex of storms that will race from NW to SE from west Tennessee, through Mississippi, and into Alabama. Damaging wind winds and large hail remain the primary concerns but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two. Any storm may produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours. Lows will be in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Quieter weather should be the norm overall but we’re going to keep a 30% chance of a few spotty storms. We can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two in our neck of the woods. Look for highs in the low 90s with westerly winds between 5 and 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler conditions set up shop for a change. Lows may be down to into the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Relatively pleasant weather for mid July returns. Plan on mostly sunny skies and highs around 90. The chance of rain is just 10%.

NEXT WEEK: Daily rain chances return as an upper level low slowly drifts around the region. We’re going to keep a 30% chance going each day. Highs should be around 90 with lows around 70.

