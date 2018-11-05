Severe Storms Possible Tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy through the day today, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon. SSE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: The window for severe thunderstorms in our area will start as early as 6 pm and last as late as 6 am, but the best chance for severe storms will be from 9 pm to 3 am. There are still some questions as to exactly how the ingredients for severe weather will come together over our area, but for now it appears a line or broken line of severe storms capable of producing damaging straight line winds, hail to the size of quarters, and a few tornadoes will exist over our area. Because these storms will be pushing through around the time most people are sleeping, we recommend having a NOAA weather radio with battery backup power and the WCBI app on your phone to receive warnings. Do not rely on outdoor sirens to alert you overnight.

TUESDAY: Rain ends in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the 50s.

WED/THU/FRI: Rainy weather across the area for the second half of the work week. Temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and upper 50s Friday.

WEEKEND: Sunshine and tranquil weather finally returns this weekend. Cool and sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.