Severe weather leaves damage in Pickens County

REFORM, AL. (WCBI) — Residents in Reform Alabama were on high alert Sunday evening after strong winds tore down trees and even Barnes.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said the severe weather caused numerous roadblocks at the time.

“We had a lot of repeats of trees widespread on highway 82 has been blocked in numerous places,” said Hall. “Voluntary fire departments have been very responsive. All the local police departments, of course, the sheriff’s department have been out on these things and we’ve been able to clear the roads.”

As for the good news in the county?

“Fortunately we have had no reports of any injuries at all and minimal damage to structures,” said Hall.

Hall said he also has been in contact with local departments in Carrollton.

“I’ve talked to several of the people down there also the local departments have been very responsive to the calls for service. But, again, only tree damage and minimal structural damage,” he said.

With the severe weather now having passed Pickens County, WCBI’s Meteorologist Trevor Birchett breaks down what took place in the county.

“We had a storm come out of Noxubee County that actually produced a tornado along highway 45,” said Birchett. “Just south of Brooksville when it came into Pickens County the tornado warning continued. We had several indications of rotation just to the north of Pickensville, fortunately, there was not any significant damage there but possibly some damage could have been caused by a tornado. But the National Weather Service is going to have to send teams out and take time out to survey the damage to determine exactly what happened.”