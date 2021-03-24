Severe weather threat continues to increase for Thursday

SUMMARY: Severe weather threat continues to increase for Wednesday night into Thursday as now we are under a Level 4 Risk with all modes likely. Some significant severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon, including long-lived, strong tornadoes. Another 1-3″ of rain or more could also lead to some flooding issues. Stay weather aware and once again get your severe weather safety plans ready. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies and some misty conditions to start our day, then we could see some sunshine peak through during the day. Highs in the mid 70s with a SE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms developing along a warm from that will be pushing from south to north across the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain being the main threats. Overnight lows mild in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Expect some morning rain and storms with a brief lull possible at some point. Anytime from late morning through the early to mid evening hours more strong to severe storms could develop with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. A windy southerly wind at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph will keep a steady flow of warm & moist air around that will help to fuel up the storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and storms will continue and some may remain strong to severe. Conditions settle down after midnight in the wake of a cold front that will be pushing through. Overnight lows should be down into the lower 50s by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Low 50s for lows Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mild highs in the lower 70s. More rain and storms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Lows around 60 Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Some rain and clouds may linger. Cooler highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

