Severe Weather Today, Nice Fall Weather by Tomorrow

We’ve got a level 2 risk for severe weather today. Main threats will be damaging winds and some hail, with the threat for an isolated tornado or two not out of the question.

TODAY: Look for showers and thunderstorms to march in from the west this morning. Storms will continue and move to the east by this afternoon. We’ll keep the chance for showers and storms through the evening hours until the front clears through.

- Advertisement -

Main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning with the strongest storms. Some storms may also have some rotation with the potential for an isolated tornado or two not out of the question. Main timing would be between 9AM and 4PM today.

Highs today head generally for the 70s with south winds 5-15 mph under a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue until the cold front passes through. We’ll be trending drier and cooler late tonight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s with brisk northwest winds 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny sky. Winds remain from the northwest 5-15 mph. Temperatures generally remain in the 60s with a few reaching 70. Lows at night fall into the low 40s with a few upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A mostly sunny sky is anticipated. Clouds begin to build by Thursday afternoon, but we remain dry. Highs climb into the upper 60s to mid 70s, with lows at night in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: Some uncertainty remains in how the weekend plays out. For now, we do expect Friday to be soggy with heavy rain a possibility, but the question remains will rain clear out in time for the weekend. As of now, we’ll advertise isolated to perhaps scattered showers until things become more clear. In the mean time, look for temperatures generally in the 60s with lows in the 50s. It’s very possible that things stall out and we keep Saturday and Sunday soggy moving forth.

STAY CONNECTED WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER AND ON THE WCBI MOBILE APP.