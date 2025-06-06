Severe weekend trend holds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Well we had one good weekend. But now we are back to severe threats over the weekend. Be weather aware!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to be very mild and muggy. Temperatures are only going to drop into the low to middle 70s. Clouds will remain scattered across the area, with a few possible pop up showers.

SAT/SUN: It is going to be a long weekend. Up front – make sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. Through Saturday morning, moisture will continue building as temperatures heat into the lower 90s. Both of these will help aid storm development in the afternoon. Our NE corner of the state is placed within a Level 3 – Enhanced Risk for severe weather threats. Damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain are the primary concerns, however a couple of tornadoes could be possible. We are expecting two rounds of strong to severe storms through day and into Sunday morning. Round 1 will be Saturday afternoon from approximately 12p-6p. A broken line of supercells will push NW to SE. There will be a slight break through late evening. Round 2 comes overnight and into Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to be stuck in a summer storm pattern, where we will be able to expect scattered showers and storms most afternoons. Temperatures will stick to the middle to upper 80s. Hot, muggy, and wet!