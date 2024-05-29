Sex offender captured: Elonzo Latham gets 30 years in prison
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – He was arrested on May 28.
The man found guilty of having sex with a child finds out how long he will go to prison.
Elonzo Latham was ordered to stay 30 years behind bars.
Latham was arrested at a southside Columbus home on Tuesday by Lowndes County deputies and U.S. Marshals.
He was on trial for sexual battery last week. After a lunch break, Latham did not return for closing arguments.
A jury convicted him of having sex with and impregnating a 13-year-old.