Shakerag exhibit planned for Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – In Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster movie “Elvis,” an early scene portrays a young Elvis Presley sneaking into a lively tent revival.

The scene was inspired by Elvis’ childhood friend, Sam Bell, who knew Elvis and his family when they lived in Shake Rag.

“It was a vibrant community, they had a daycare center, all these black women were taking care of white babies, and they had to have somebody take care of their babies,” said Roy Turner, executive director of the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum, which tells the story of Elvis’ early years.

Part of the story is the time the Presleys spent living in Shakerag. Turner said the birthplace has tentative plans for a Shakerag exhibit, featuring a miniature replica of Shakerag, behind the theater and event space.

“We can’t do this model of Shakerag at the Birthplace without the help of the African American community; we want it to be their project,” Turner said.

That’s why the Birthplace has partnered with Robert Hall, a well-known businessman, who says it is important to tell the story of how Shakerag, its music, culture, and people, influenced a young Elvis.

“The dynamics of the correlation, Elvis and Sam Bell, and how Elvis spoke with the black community and black musicians he got some licks from, I said, wow, this is an awesome project,” Hall said.

The Shakerag project is in its early stages, but to really make it work, organizers are asking for the public’s input.

“If you have a story, or a story from your grandparent, and you can share that with us, while people are looking at this model, we would love to have them hear a person from the community sharing that story,” Turner said.

Both Turner and Hall also believe the project can help connect people from different backgrounds, just like Elvis and his music continues to do.

For more information on how to get involved with the project, call (662)841 1245.

