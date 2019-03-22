Sheriff Encourages Rural Churches To Take Precautions Against Break Ins

CHICKASAW COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The burglary of a Chickasaw County church showcases how some houses of worship are easy targets.

An alert Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy on his way to work, noticed something unusual as he drove by a church on County Road 190.

“Noticed back end of a car sitting out from behind a church, at Enon Primitive Baptist Church, pulled into check things out, noticed individual in the car and when he approached the car there were some things in the car that looked out of the way, come to find out the church had been broken into and stuff in the car had come out of the church,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers.

Twenty two year old Christopher Pittman is charged with burglary of a church. Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers says Pittman busted a window to break in.

Rural churches are often easy targets because they are located in isolated areas. Still, Sheriff Meyers says there are some simple and inexpensive steps congregations can take to protect their property.

“When something has a light outside, especially at night, you can get security light from local power company, it’s not very much a month and security systems used to cost a whole lot, but now you can go to discount stores, you can get a small camera system now for a very small fee, we tell everyone, it’s worth the money,” Sheriff Meyers said.

The sheriff also encourages the public to report any suspicious activity. Unfortunately, Sheriff Meyers says churches are no longer a sanctuary from crime.

“Now, no place is safe anymore from thieves,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Meyers says there have been several church burglaries in recent months. It is not yet known if Pittman is connected . He is being held on a $20,000 bond.