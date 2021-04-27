Sheriff says COVID cases are on the decline among Lowndes Co. inmates

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the spread of COVID-19 in the Lowndes County jail is basically non-existent.

Hawkins spoke to the Rotary Club Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Sheriff stated only three inmates entering the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

Hawkins also spoke about other accomplishments for the department this year, like installing computers in each patrol car.

“Having a pandemic to deal with has been extremely challenging and we’ve had to completely change the way we do things overall at the jail when we arrest somebody and bring them to jail and dealing with the public on a day-to-day basis,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins also announced the department is getting new uniforms that were voted on by the deputies themselves.