Shining A Light On HS Seniors After COVID-19 Brings School Year To Abrupt End

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Your senior year in high school is filled with many milestones.

Unfortunately for the class of 2020, their senior year was flipped upside down due to COVID-19.

From making big-time plays on the football field, to being crowned homecoming king, Joshua Aka’s senior year was definitely becoming one to remember.

For the past few years, Aka has walked the halls of Starkville High School, but the doors are now locked and the school is closed, bringing an abrupt end to an illustrious high school career.

“The memories that I created this football season are something￼ that I will never forget,” said Aka. “Another highlight was the opportunities that I was presented in school. I was one of 15 students to be in the MSU Early Honor Shackouls College, and that was an experience that made me a whole lot better as a student-athlete.￼￼￼”

COVID-19 has now taken away the last few weeks of high school Aka had with his friends, senior prom, and walking across a stage to receive his diploma.

“I was lost for words because that’s what you work towards, especially at my age,” he expressed. “You see past classes walk on the stage, and that’s something that everybody looks forward to in your life.”

Aka recently signed a football scholarship with East Mississippi Community College and said he was looking forward to finishing the year being in the top 10 percent of his class and graduating with a 4.0.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, but every memory that I created with my friends, with my coaches, with my teachers, it’s something that I will never forget,” said Aka.

The reality of an uncompleted senior year is a disappointing feeling for Emma Cate Sparks who attended Saltillo High School.

“I actually got selected to be on the Hall of Fame, so it was kind of sad and disappointing not to be able to go and spend the day taking pictures with all of my friends for the yearbook, that was kind of a bummer,” said Sparks.

Sparks was involved in several clubs at SHS, and was on the dance team.

She admits, she had no idea that her last day at the high school, would truly be her last day.

“I was so ready to get out of there because it was the week before spring break,” Sparks recalled. “I called my mom and I was like, I really want to check out early if that would be OK, and she was like no you’re going to stay the whole day. I ended up staying the whole day, and the whole time I was just counting down the minutes trying to get out of there.”

Sparks’s high school plans to have a prom and graduation for seniors at a later date.

The soon-to-be-graduate said she appreciates school leaders going the extra mile to make the senior class feel special.

“This will be one to remember for sure,” said Sparks. “Probably not in the same typical way that people normally remember their senior year, but it’ll definitely be one that I tell my grand-kids about.”

