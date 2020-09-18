Shooting Leaves Two Dead In Verona, Including Innocent Bystander

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people are dead after a shooting in Verona. One of the victims was an innocent bystander.

What began with a disturbance call ended with two people dead and a suspect on the run. Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says two men were inside a car near this trailer when an argument broke out.

- Advertisement -

The chief says during the altercation, 35 year old Thomas Tre Guido crashed the car into this trailer. Guido got out of the car, and was shot by the suspect. Guido died a short time later at NMMC.

“We do not know what the shooting was about, at this time,” Chief Nunn said.

Neither of the men lived at the trailer park. Police are trying to figure out why they were there. But an elderly gentleman, the second victim, lived at a house just south of the trailer park. Chief Nunn says the elderly man was sitting on his porch when he heard gunfire, and apparently went to investigate.

The elderly victim has been identified as 58 year old Harvey Lee Russell Jr.

Chief Nunn says it appears there are no eyewitness to the murders, and he is asking the public for help.

“The challenge will be if no information comes forward, if no one comes forward, we need the public’s help in solving these crimes and getting these criminals off the streets,” Chief Nunn said.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect’s car, described as a 2007 or 2008 red Chevy Impala.

Bodies of both victims have been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy. Anyone with information on the double murder is asked to call Crimestoppers, the Verona Police Department or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.