Shooting near MSU campus sends 2 people to the hospital

Shooting at Chadwick Apartments near Lee Blvd.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A shooting near Mississippi State University’s campus sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

A Maroon Alert went out shortly after 7:00 P.M. saying that a suspect was seen fleeing toward campus after gunshots were heard near Chadwick Apartments.

Investigators from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department say two victims took themselves to OCH Regional Medical Center before deputies arrived on scene.

Detectives were sent to scenes at Lee Boulevard and OCH Regional Medical Center.

Investigators have not released the extent of the victims’ injuries at this time.

MSU says the suspect has left the area. I spoke with two Mississippi State students who live at the apartment complex and they told me they saw a group of people fleeing the scene and a shotgun lying next to a pool of blood in the parking lot. The latest @ 10 on @WCBINEWS pic.twitter.com/XuvkShghiN — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) January 21, 2022

WCBI spoke with two Mississippi State students who live at the apartment complex and said they heard gunfire between 6:20 and 6:40 p.m.

“We heard around for shots,” says MSU senior Thomas McBride. “We were just kind of talking in the room and at that point, we hopped up, turned out the lights and we locked the doors. After we locked the doors, we got curious and went to the window.”

They say they saw a group of people fleeing the scene and a shotgun lying next to a pool of blood in the parking lot.

“We locked the doors as soon as we saw a group of people run by and attempt to pile into a car,” says fellow senior Taylor Barr. “I heard them say ‘Hey, don’t leave him, get that guy.’ They picked a guy off the ground, piled into the car, and then they sped off.”

A second Maroon Alert sent out by the university stated that officers and K9 units concluded their search and the suspect is believed to have left the area.

The sheriff’s department says they have not located a suspect at this time.