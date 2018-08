Columbus, MISS. (WCBI) – Columbus Police is investigating a shooting at 13th St. N and 9th Avenue in town, at the Eveningside Apartments. The victim received what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury close to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The victim is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. WCBI has a reporter on scene and will have more information as this story develops.

