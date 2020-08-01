Shower or storm possible today

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers or storms. Highs in the 80s. Breezy WSW winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Cooler lows in the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Just a 20% chance of a spotty shower or storm. Warm highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The best chance of scattered storms appears to be Monday with mainly isolated activity possible the rest of the week. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s but overnight lows cool into the mid to upper 60s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Isaias will continue to pass along the east coast of Florida up through the Carolinas and into the Mid Atlantic region. It poses no threat to us and there is nothing lurking behind it at this time that would pose a threat for the northern Gulf Coast.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App