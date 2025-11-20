Showers and storms for Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy end to the week. Temperatures will try inching closer to average.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Going to stay cloudy through the rest of the night. Temperatures will stay mild, in the upper 50s for West Alabama and the lower 60s across most of NE MS.

FRIDAY: A wet way to end the week. An approaching front will be the driving motion of showers and storms. Expect a chance for rain throughout the day, so keep your rain gear close. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 70s, overnight lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: A few showers may continue into the morning of Saturday, but drier conditions will move in for the rest of the weekend. Afternoon high temps will be in the low to middle 70s. Lows will be cooler, falling into the upper 40s.

NON-WEATHER TOPICS!

Thanksgiving is a week away! If you want to make sure you are ready to gobble ’til you wobble, it’s time to prep your turkeys. The bigger birds will need more time to thaw than the smaller ones. So depending on the weight, take your turkey from the FREEZER to the FRIDGE!