Showers, Cool Weather This Week.

TODAY: Scattered showers today as a front pushes in from the northwest. High temperatures will range from around 70° in the north to the low 80s in the south. Overnight, lows drop into the upper 50s, with a few lingering showers possible.

TUESDAY: Moisture lingers behind the front Tuesday bringing more cloud cover and showers across the area. Highs in the mid 60s, with the rain coverage around 60%. A lingering shower will be possible overnight. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower will be possible in the morning, then decreasing clouds and cool, with highs in the mid 60s. Morning rain chance around 20%. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers likely Saturday, but dry on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a low Saturday night in the mid 40s.