Some showers possible Friday, sunny weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A few spotty showers are possible Friday and Friday evening but the system moving through is moisture starved. We’re likely going to have more clouds than anything else. Sunshine returns Saturday and it’ll continue into next week.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear during the evening with increasing by sunrise. Lows in the low 40s but some upper 30s are also possible. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20% of showers during the day. Highs in the low 60s. Winds ENE 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cold. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s. Mid to upper 30s for lows Sunday night.

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs pushing back into the 70s. Lows moderating into the 40s and 50s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App