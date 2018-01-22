Showers and Storms Today; Milder Week Ahead.

TODAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. One or two storms could produce gusty winds, and I can’t technically rule out a brief spin-up, but the overall tornado threat remains incredibly low. Non thunderstorm winds will be breezy. Sustained winds out of the south and southwest at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 90%. The rain ends from west to east this afternoon. Overnight, we see clouds move out. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUE/WED/THU: Mostly sunny and mild through mid-week. Highs in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and around 60° on Thursday. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

FRIDAY: An increase of clouds through the day. Highs in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. An isolated shower or two possible Friday night, mainly after midnight.

SATURDAY: Widespread showers through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain continuing into the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: A few showers possible. Highs around 50°. Chance of rain around 30%.