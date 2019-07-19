FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices in the 100s, perhaps over 105° at times. There is a 30% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and muggy. Lows in the 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Highs around 90° with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The heat index could be over 100° before any storm happens to form. Lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: A rare July cold front will approach Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances may surpass 60% as it passes. Behind the front will be a less humid air mass that may be strong enough to get into parts of the region. If we’re lucky things won’t be as muggy come late Tuesday or Wednesday. Look for highs more in the 80s with lows potentially getting down back into the 60s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram