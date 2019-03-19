Few Showers Tomorrow Evening.

TODAY: Dry and Sunny. Highs in the low 60s, with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 30s. A few spots might hit freezing. Some patchy frost is likely overnight into early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Dry during the day with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Variable winds at 5-10 mph. Showers move in from NW to SE through the evening and overnight hours. These will be scattered in nature, not everyone will see rain. Overnight lows in the 40s.

THU-SAT: Temperatures trend upwards and we remain dry. We’ll go from highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday into the upper 60s Friday and low 70s Saturday. Overnight lows in the 40s.

SUN/MON: Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday, with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Monday. Highs in the low 70s, with a low Sunday night in the 50s.