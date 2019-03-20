Few Showers Tonight, Then Dry Through Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning, with a few clouds moving in by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds generally southerly at around 5-10 mph. Scattered showers begin to move into the area this evening and overnight. These will push through the area overnight and be gone before sunrise tomorrow. Lows in the 40s. Overnight winds will become northwesterly at 7-15 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph.

THU-SAT: Lots of sunshine to end the week, and we’ll trend warmer as we head into the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday, but we’ll top out in the upper 60s Friday and upper 60s and low 70s Saturday.

SUN/MON/TUE: Rain chances return as we head into next week. An isolated shower or two will be possible Sunday, particularly northwest of the Natchez Trace. More widespread showers and storms likely Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. Some lingering shower activity is expected Tuesday before we start to dry out later next week. We’ll be warm Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s, but those temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s behind the cold front on Tuesday.