Showery And Cloudy Week Ahead; Weekend Looks Great.

Today: As the low spins northeast of our area, some wraparound moisture will keep things cloudy and give us the chance for a few scattered showers through the day. Highs in the upper 60s and perhaps low 70s. A few showers will remain possible overnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain around 30%.

Rest Of Week: Upper 60s and low 70s for highs, and clouds and scattered showers will be in the forecast Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain chances will hover between 30-40%.

Weekend: Finally, nicer weather returns, and for what will be the first dry weekend in a little while. A good bit of sunshine, with highs in the 70s, with perhaps a few upper 70s Sunday. Saturday night’s low temperature will be around 50°.

Long Range: It still appears that temperatures will stay below average to end the month of April and kick off the month of May. This doesn’t mean things will get cold, but we will simply be below the seasonal average temperature. It also appears we will see below average rainfall to end the month of April as well. It does appear you are now safe to do your spring planting, as no frosts or freezes are in the forecast through the next 7+ days, and at this point climatology for the region does not support freezes this late in normal circumstances.