Showery Saturday, Some Sun Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will increase and there is a chance of a few showers late. Lows should be in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will continue and there is a 60% chance of rain showers. While some rain is possible during the morning it looks like the afternoon and evening will offer a better opportunity for moisture. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to around 60.

SUNDAY: Clouds and lingering showers are likely during the morning but a nice clearing trend may develop from NW to SE during the afternoon. Another day with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 is a fair bet.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return along with cooler highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Breezy NW winds develop. Lows Monday night should tumble into the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool conditions are expected with an area of high pressure moving through the region. Highs may only top out in the mid 40s. Lows will be in the mid 20s again.

WEDNESDAY: Southerly winds are going to allow temperatures to moderate back into the upper 50s. Lots of sunshine is likely too.

LATE WEEK: We’re watching the possibility of a cold front late Thursday into Friday. Rain is possible along with cooler temperatures.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram