SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI)- On Wednesday, we brought you the story of the Shuqualak Health Care Center that burned in May.

A spokesperson for the Greater Meridian Health Clinic told WCBI the center will temporarily be moving.

Their new location will be a block over in an old church.

The center is looking to move on June 18 and hopes to start seeing patients again by the end of this month.