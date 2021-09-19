Silver alert issued for missing Yalobusha county man

Sample's family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of investigation needs your help finding a missing man.

77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples was last seen Friday morning in Coffeeville in Yalobusha County.

He’s white, stands 5 feet and 9 inches. Samples weigh 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be in a 2008 red Volkswagen Bettle with a Mississippi tag CAA7192.

Sample’s family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information, call the Yalobusha County Sheriff Department.