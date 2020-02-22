Sinkhole temporarily closes Columbus road

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A sinkhole in a Columbus road prompts the city to shut it down.

Gardner Boulevard next to the Wendy’s in Columbus is closed.

Crews are on scene making plans to make the repairs.

This image was posted to the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say it appears a sewer line has washed away part of the support of the roadway.

The hole is about 3.5 feet wide and 8 feet deep.

Columbus Light and Water is on scene and they hope to have a portion of the roadway opened later Saturday evening.