Sip ‘N’ Stroll: Green Cup Ordinance takes effect Sept. 15 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – September 15 is the first day you can begin walking around certain areas of Columbus with an alcoholic beverage in your green cup.

The Green Cup Ordinance allows patrons of restaurants and bars to leave these establishments with an alcoholic beverage in a permitted green cup.

The cup will be specially marked.

The policy also allows you to enter other businesses with your green cup if business owners allow it will not be allowed in other restaurants and bars.

There will be signs indicating where your green cup will be prohibited.

Also, this law only applies to two of the city’s entertainment districts.

The two entertainment districts include an area in Downtown Columbus that includes parts of Fifth Streets North and South, parts of Second Avenue North, and a stretch on Main Street, and on Northside, what is known as the Queen City District, around 15th Street North between Seventh and Eighth avenues, and 7th Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.

Official ordinance: Green Cup Ordinance for Columbus, Mississippi

