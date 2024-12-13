Six people arrested for prostitution in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Six people are arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed the operation happened earlier this week on Wednesday, December 11.

A spokesperson said MBI’s Human Trafficking Unit organized the undercover operation that was focused on human trafficking in Lowndes County.

All six people were charged with procuring prostitution.

No other details are being released at this time.

MBI has not responded to our request for the names of those arrested.

Lowndes County jail records show five men arrested on the same day of the operation. They were all charged with soliciting prostitution.

Kelvin Ross, Matthew Dowdy, Willie Williams, and Darius Reid are all from Lowndes County.

Joshua Hinton is from Tuscaloosa. He was also charged with felony fleeing.

The solicitation charge is a misdemeanor.

